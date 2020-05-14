Sections
Kerala man finds mammoth jackfruit in backyard, it weighs more than 51.4 kg

The man has now approached Guinness World Records.

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Kollam

The jackfruit is 97 cm in length. (Twitter/ANI)

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, jackfruit dishes find a prominent place on the food tables of Malayalees. And in Kollam, a family in Edamulakkal village was surprised to find a mammoth jackfruit weighing more than 50 kilogram in their backyard.

They have now approached Guinness World Records as the world record for the heaviest jackfruit is 42.7 kilogram.

Johnkutty from Edamulakkal said that the jackfruit weighs more than 51.4 kilogram and is 97 CM in length.

“When I searched, I found that the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg and was found in Pune. So, I have applied for Guinness World Records and also the Limca Book of Records, “ he said.



The Guinness World Records lists the world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

News agency ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the jackfruit and Johnkutty.

People shared all sorts of reactions to the post. “Wow ,” wrote a Twitter user. “I have never seen or heard about something like this,” expressed another. “This is awesome,” wrote a third.

