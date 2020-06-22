Kevin the doggo’s old soul vibes may give you the right amount serenity

The image shows Kevin, the doggo with a flower in his mouth. (Instagram/@agoldennamedkevin)

Kevin, the golden retriever, may have youthful eyes but don’t get fooled by his playful expression. Deep down, he is an old soul. Or at least this clip will lead you to believe so.

Shared from Kevin’s very own Instagram account, the recording was posted on June 18. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Kevin is an old soul”.

The film shows the doggo with luscious golden locks enjoying some low-key activities. These include reading books whilst being cosy in bed, picking flowers, watching television and just generally observing the world go by. We bet partaking in these everyday rituals is very calming for the pooch because just watching Kevin do so fills us with second-hand serenity. Check out the video below to see if you feel a similar sense of calm.

This post, currently, has close to 3.5 lakh views and almost 800 comments.

It is safe to say that Instagram users were highly impressed by Kevin and his laid-back daily routine. One person said, “OMG this is my fave Kevin video”. While another individual wrote, “Before Kevin knows it, he’s going to need some reading glasses”.

“Love you Kev,” read one straightforward comment declaring its love for the pooch. To which the doggo responded, “Love you fren”.

An Instagram user proclaimed, “Kevin-you are so adorable-and bring the world so much joy”. We haven’t read words more accurate than these. Kevin is such a sweet old soul with his golf obsession and naps. Seeing him fills us with an unlimited amount of delight.

What are your thoughts on the doggo?

