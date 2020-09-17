Sections
Kevin the golden retriever welcomes home his family with a special song. Watch

“Petition to have Kevin starred in a Musical,” suggests an Instagram user.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:33 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kevin, whose friends call him Lil’ Kev, lives in Tampa, Florida. (Instagram/@agoldennamedkevin)

Pet parents know all too well how tough it can be when they have to step out of the house, even if it is for a few hours, and leave their fur babies behind. There are ample videos circulating on the Internet that show just how much pets miss us when we aren’t at home with them. Not to forget the wonderful welcome they give us the moment they see us. This video of a dog named Kevin is a sweet addition to such videos.

Kevin, whose friends call him Lil’ Kev, is a golden retriever who lives in Tampa, Florida. A video posted on Instagram, on the pet’s own page, shows how he welcomes his family back home with a special song. He also appears to bring them gifts.

“Everyone deserves to hear Kevin’s welcome home song,” says the caption shared along with the video. “Did you know this about Kevin?” it asks further. Well, in case you didn’t, this video will show you.



Isn’t that adorable? Not only is his song so sweet, it would make leaving him behind that much harder the next time. Posted some 22 hours ago, the video has collected over 57,000 views and more than 14,800 likes - and counting. So many people have left comments about this special clip.



“Petition to have Kevin starred in a Musical,” suggests an individual. “Oh. My. Gosh. He is so dang sweet! I would love to have a boy like yours. If I ever do, I hope they can play together! Right now I just have cats that think they’re lap dogs,” adds another. Well, that’s amazing too.

“Awww the tail wag! How could you ever leave that sweet floofy face?” shares an Insatgram user. “No, I’m just cutting onions really. Lots of love Kev,” posts another. Yes, it’s the onions, we get it.

Are you a pet parent? Do you get a similar welcome back home from your fur baby?

