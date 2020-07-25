Kid gets back toy dog he had since adoption, thanks to airport. People rejoice the reunion

A judge gave Jaydence the stuffed Dalmatian on the day he was adopted. (Facebook/Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport)

The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour, reaching many on social media, before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida.

Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were sending the toy back to Florida on Friday. The airport’s Facebook posts about the missing plaything reached 1 million people, airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said.

Airport employees found the toy left behind in the terminal, Kershner told The Associated Press, and snapped photos of the lost traveler outfitted in a mask at the airport’s restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.

Take a look at the posts:

Doug and Phyllis Ronco, of Madeira Beach, Florida, said they were driving to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to retrieve their son’s stuffed animal Friday morning.

The family’s flight out of the southern Ohio airport had left early in the morning the day the toy was lost, Doug Ronco said.

“I think our son was half a sleep when he left Masch-Masch (the dog’s nickname) at the terminal,” Ronco said. “Under normal circumstances, he would never forget him.”

The family was travelling to visit relatives and friends in Ohio and Indiana with their three children, one of whom keeps the stuffed dog as his companion, Ronco said.

A judge gave Ronco’s son, Jaydence, the stuffed Dalmatian on the day he was adopted by the couple. “So it’s very special to him,” he said.

Ronco said the airport contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind. He thinks they were the only family with children on the flight, and acknowledged the story had taken on a life of its own on social media.

“The times we are in, some people sees the humour in something lighthearted, and others say, ‘Is this all you can do, talk about this stupid stuffed animal?’“ he said, laughing.

People had a lot to say about the entire incident. Most appreciated the airport authorities’ efforts, others were simply happy the toy doggo is reunited with its owner.

“This is awesome! We all needed this happy ending right now! So glad this boy got his treasured friend back!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is what matters. So cool you all did this for this little boy,” expressed another. “Well done CVG!! Thanks for sharing this story!” wrote a third.

What do you think of the tale?