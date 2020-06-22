Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur

Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur

Arthur and Troy will be such good friends.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:09 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The letter left from a boy named Troy. (Instagram/@arthurthefloof)

Most kids look for ways to get out of chores even if they help them earn some pocket money. However, a kid in Chicago, Illinois offered to help their neighbour out, and the reason is adorable.

A post going viral shows a letter left behind by a little boy named Troy who volunteered to be a dog sitter for his neighbour’s puppy, named Arthur. The letter was published on the pupper’s own Instagram handle and is now circulating all over the Internet.

In the letter, the boy writes that he’s in fourth grade and adds that when things settle down, he’d be happy to take Arthur on walks. The post is complete with a picture of the delightful note, and Arthur sitting in the background looking really proud of himself.



Shared on May 14, the post has collected over 21,000 likes and more than 500 comments. People have loved the offer and gesture.



“Hope you accepted his adorable request, did you?” asked an individual. “Love this so much!” wrote another. We love this, as well. “This made my week. No, my month. Arthur is adorable and what a sweet thing for Troy to do. I can relate: if a cutie pup like that moved into my street I would be desperate to play with him too!” posted a third. These are our thoughts too. Who wouldn’t want to be available for a cute puppy such as Arthur?

The picture was also shared by 9GAG recently and brought pupper Arthur and friendly neighbour kid Troy an even bigger fan base.

I case you’re wondering what happened later, you’ll be happy to know that Arthur did meet Troy and the two had a great play date.

“Just a quick pupdate - me and the smol neighbor had a really great (socially distant) play date today,” says the post. And while no pictures were taken for privacy purposes, a great time was had by both parties. Take a look at the post below:

Arthur does seem happy in that picture.

What do you think of this adorable story?

Also Read | This doggo just saved a puppy’s life, his smile will make your day too

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sidharth shares what love means to him, if he would choose love over career
Jun 22, 2020 17:13 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash and all the latest news
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
India ‘initiated’ incident in Galwan Valley: China again blames New Delhi
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
Scientists identify three distinct corridors through which pollutants enter Delhi during winters
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.