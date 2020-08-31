Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kid’s enthusiastic dance moves will make you want to groove too

Kid’s enthusiastic dance moves will make you want to groove too

What makes the clip even more entertaining is the uninterested dog sitting on the bed behind the dancing child.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:57 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows the tiny tot dancing to the tune of the song I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters. (Instagram/@bigchunkymonkey)

If you’re looking to start your day on a bright and happy note, this dancing clip of an enthusiastic kid will do the trick perfectly.

Shared on an Instagram profile named bigchunkymonkey, the video is all kinds of adorable. It shows the tiny tot dancing to the tune of the song I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters. What makes the clip even more entertaining is the uninterested dog sitting on the bed behind the dancing child. This contrast certainly makes the clip even more enjoyable.

“I’m so excited! I just can’t hide it!” shared with this caption, the video is surely amazing to watch.



Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 5,100 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the clip, as is clear from the comments shared on the post. While some complimented the kid’s energy, others were swooned over by the overall cuteness of the clip. There were also a few who, quite hilariously, talked about the dog lazing in the background.



“This just made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. Ours too! “Haha... these two! One is always so active and the other always so sleepy! Great combination,” commented another. “Best dance moves ever! Love it!” said a third. “I’m dancing too,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

