Kid’s football skills amaze Harbhajan Singh. ‘Little Cristiano,’ say people

“Unbelievable skill at his age, another great in years to come? What say guys?” Harbhajan Singh wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid with a football. (Screengrab)

A tiny tot is now making the Internet collectively go “wow” with his amazing football skills – that includes former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too. Shared on Instagram by Singh, his skills have now made him the centre of attraction with several people dropping all kinds of appreciative comments.

The video shows the young one performing some amazing football moves. What makes the video even more delightful is the expression of determination on the boy’s face. It won’t be wrong to say, the more you see the clip, the more mesmerised you’ll be.

“Unbelievable skill at his age, another great in years to come? What say guys?” Singh wrote and shared the video.

Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when, the video has been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now.



Take a look at the clip:

With more than 4.2 lakh views and close to 1.2 lakh likes, the video has now impressed many. It’s clear from all sorts of comments that people shared. There were many who simply wrote “wow” to express themselves.

“This guy can be trained and can become a great footballer,” wrote an Instagram user. “Supremely talented at his age group,” expressed another. “Legend,” commented a third. “Little Cristiano,” expressed another and many backed the notion.

“Wow this is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user, and it indeed is.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman’s amazing football freestyle skills in heels will make you go ‘wow’. Watch

