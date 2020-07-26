Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kid’s makeshift board and skillful playing wows Twitter. Watch

Kid’s makeshift board and skillful playing wows Twitter. Watch

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 42,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid playing. (Twitter/Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan)

Trust Twitter to always present you with such videos which show amazing creativity of people. Case in point is this post by Lieutenant General Gyan Bhushan which has now left Twitter amazed.

“Real innovative…” he wrote and shared a video. The video is of a group of kids playing. What’s interesting is the game they’re indulged in. The clip opens to show a makeshift board, prepared using bricks, with a few balls kept on them. A young kid with a stick in his hand strikes the balls to put them inside the pockets of the board – and he does so with absolute perfection. As he skillfully puts the balls in the pockets, other kids look on and cheer him.

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 42,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 4,000 likes and more than 800 retweets. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the video.









Last year, a similar image piqued people’s attention after it was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter. “What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...” he wrote in caption. He also shared an image of kids playing carrom. It’s, however, the ‘board’ which amazed Mahindra.



What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
Jul 26, 2020 10:13 IST
India conducts over 4.4 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day
Jul 26, 2020 10:11 IST
UK quarantines Spain travellers in sudden blow to Europe’s tourism revival
Jul 26, 2020 10:10 IST
SAD ‘indulging in petty politics’ amid Covid-19 pandemic, says Punjab CM
Jul 26, 2020 10:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.