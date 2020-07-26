Kid’s makeshift board and skillful playing wows Twitter. Watch

Trust Twitter to always present you with such videos which show amazing creativity of people. Case in point is this post by Lieutenant General Gyan Bhushan which has now left Twitter amazed.

“Real innovative…” he wrote and shared a video. The video is of a group of kids playing. What’s interesting is the game they’re indulged in. The clip opens to show a makeshift board, prepared using bricks, with a few balls kept on them. A young kid with a stick in his hand strikes the balls to put them inside the pockets of the board – and he does so with absolute perfection. As he skillfully puts the balls in the pockets, other kids look on and cheer him.

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 42,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 4,000 likes and more than 800 retweets. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the video.

Last year, a similar image piqued people’s attention after it was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter. “What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...” he wrote in caption. He also shared an image of kids playing carrom. It’s, however, the ‘board’ which amazed Mahindra.

