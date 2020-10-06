Kid’s reaction to his parents cuddling is making netizens go ‘aww’. Watch

If you’ve been around the Internet, then you may have seen many parents trying out different ‘challenges’ with their children. Whether it be randomly laying one’s head on their kid’s lap to see how they’d react or leaving their child alone in a room with their favourite treat to test their patience, the list is quite diverse. Videos showcasing such trends are usually super fun to watch, and the same is proven by this recording of a family which may leave you smiling.

An Instagram account named @trendfamily shared this clip on September? 30. “Cuddle up with your partner to see what your toddler does. Saw this trend by @emily.fauver and we had to try it. Zay always gets jealous on the regular. He’s such a cuddle monster,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the mum and dad, Abby and Vith, cuddling on a couch. Text reading, “New trend: Cuddle up with your S/O in front of your toddler,” appears on the screen. The kid, named Zay, soon notices his parents. Check out the video to watch his cute reaction:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 12,700 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “My son does that hehe”.

Another individual wrote, “This gave me serotonin thank you”. “This is so cute,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

