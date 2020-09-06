Kid’s reaction to see-through glass floor makes people laugh. Some relate to the video too

Are you someone who is extremely cautious of what’s going on around them? Then chances are you’ll relate to this video. In case you’re someone who often bumps into things despite knowing that they’re there, this clip will end up teaching you a thing or two. Whatever the case may be, one thing is for certain that this video of a kid’s reaction to a see-through glass floor makes for an entertaining watch.

Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when, it has now grabbed people’s attention after being shared by Twitter user @eli__097. It was also retweeted by Rex Chapman. “Little Man freaking out at the see-through floor is all of us,” he wrote and reposted the clip.

Take a look at the video and get prepared to laugh your heart out:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 54,200 likes and about 8,300 retweets. People couldn’t stop gushing over the video and some also wrote how they absolutely relate to it.

“Little man rocks,” wrote a Twitter user and he indeed does.

What do you think of the video?