Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Kid sees dad without beard for first time. Her reaction will make you LOL

Kid sees dad without beard for first time. Her reaction will make you LOL

“When you saw daddy shaved for the first time,” reads the caption of the post shared on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid playing peekaboo with her dad. (Reddit/@lelouch12-9)

Most of us know someone whom we have never seen without a beard. And imagining their face without it is hard, may be even impossible. Now, imagine this person to suddenly shave off their beard. The result may come as a surprise to many, especially kids. That is exactly what this video shows. It captures a toddler’s reaction to seeing her dad without his beard for the first time. There’s a possibility that her reaction will leave you chuckling hard.

“When you saw daddy shaved for the first time,” reads the caption of the post shared on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 82,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received a shout out from Reddit on their official Instagram profile.

About 15 seconds long, the video shows exactly what the caption describes. It shows the kid, giggling hard while playing peek-a-boo with her dad, whose face is half covered with a towel. However, the toddler’s expression instantly changes when her dad removes the towel.

Watch her reaction in the video below:



When you saw daddy shaved for the first time from r/WatchPeopleDieInside

The video has prompted people to share several reactions. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the instant change in her expression, others shared similar stories.

“Stranger danger! Stranger danger!” joked a Redditor. “The very first time I saw my dad without his moustache I wondered who the bloke on me sofa was,” shared another. “I remember one time I shaved after a long time of having a beard, I walked downstairs and my dog started barking at me like I was an intruder,” said a third.

“Her expression says it all,” expressed an individual on Instagram. “That’s literally all of us when someone shaves their beard. New face who dis?” commented another. That indeed is the truth.

What do you think of the video? Have you ever faced a similar situation?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Oct 15, 2020 12:43 IST

latest news

Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles
Oct 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Scientists warn of aggravated Covid-19 spread in winter via respiratory droplets
Oct 15, 2020 13:01 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina warns Nikki to not behave like a senior
Oct 15, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal BJP workers on Durga Sasthi and all the latest news
Oct 15, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.