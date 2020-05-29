Sections
Kid throws best prom ever for his nanny after hers was cancelled

Just name him prom king already.

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:17 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

He planned a socially distant prom, complete with her favorite food. There was dancing too. (Twitter/@bhchapman)

If there’s anyone who has that sunshine in his pocket, it’s this little boy from Raleigh, North Carolina. He just threw his babysitter the most delightful prom after hers was cancelled owing to the current situation. A tweet, complete with pictures and a video, shows the boy’s special socially distant prom which included food, photos and dancing. His wonderful gesture is going all kinds of viral on Twitter.

“My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one,” Becky Chapman wrote on Twitter. “He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods,” she added.

Chapman also shared an adorable video of her daughter Rachel dancing with little Curtis Rogers to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling.



Just name them prom king and queen already.



“I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot,” Curtis told abc11.com. “She also is one of the best people I’ve known.”

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, we’re not sure what would.

Chapman’s post and this adorable gesture by Curtis has struck a chord with people collecting over 53,000 likes and more than 8,300 retweets - and counting.

“What a little gentleman!! He’s so sweet!! Your daughter is beautiful! Looks like she had a really wonderful time!” said a Twitter user. “If this is not the cutest and sweetest thing you see today I can’t help you,” wrote another. “Protect this child at all cost,” commented a third. “Salute to this little kid! What a great idea!” replied a fourth.

What do you think about this adorable date?

