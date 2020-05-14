Kid uses a can to remind people that ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix things. TikTok video gets over 7 million views

Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments. (TikTok/@izzy.tube)

TikTok is usually all about fun and quirky videos but this slightly hat-ke clip caught our attention. The video shows the interesting use of an empty can to show how saying sorry doesn’t always fix things. The clip, since being shared, has collected over seven million views and counting. The way the message is demonstrated may just hit you right in the feels.

Interestingly, it’s a kid explaining this big message using a crushed can. He asks the TikToker, who goes by the handle izzy.tube on the video sharing app, to crush a can. He then asks him to hit it on a wall and then say sorry to it. We’ll let you watch the rest of the video to see what he’s trying to say.

Well, the message is loud and clear. Doesn’t it make you introspect?

Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

“When the little kids know about love more than you,” says an individual. “Saying sorry doesn’t change what you did,” added another. Wise words demonstrated clearly in the video.

“2020 kids are teachers and adults are kids,” comments someone and it totally makes sense. “Probably the best video to ever land on TikTok,” writes another.

What do you think of this TiKTok video?