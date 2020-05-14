Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kid uses a can to remind people that ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix things. TikTok video gets over 7 million views

Kid uses a can to remind people that ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix things. TikTok video gets over 7 million views

The message may just hit you right in the feels.

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:10 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments. (TikTok/@izzy.tube)

TikTok is usually all about fun and quirky videos but this slightly hat-ke clip caught our attention. The video shows the interesting use of an empty can to show how saying sorry doesn’t always fix things. The clip, since being shared, has collected over seven million views and counting. The way the message is demonstrated may just hit you right in the feels.

Interestingly, it’s a kid explaining this big message using a crushed can. He asks the TikToker, who goes by the handle izzy.tube on the video sharing app, to crush a can. He then asks him to hit it on a wall and then say sorry to it. We’ll let you watch the rest of the video to see what he’s trying to say.

@izzy.tube

Life lesson for you guys! ( @asembtw )

♬ original sound - izzy.tube

Well, the message is loud and clear. Doesn’t it make you introspect?

Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments.



“When the little kids know about love more than you,” says an individual. “Saying sorry doesn’t change what you did,” added another. Wise words demonstrated clearly in the video.

“2020 kids are teachers and adults are kids,” comments someone and it totally makes sense. “Probably the best video to ever land on TikTok,” writes another.

What do you think of this TiKTok video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE | FM’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package shortly
May 14, 2020 15:50 IST
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
May 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

MSK Prasad on how India can get the maximum out of Dhoni
May 14, 2020 15:49 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference Coronavirus Lockdown
May 14, 2020 15:48 IST
World leaders demand free coronavirus vaccine for all
May 14, 2020 15:47 IST
We need to stand together and help each other: Katrina Kaif
May 14, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.