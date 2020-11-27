Sections
Kids celebrate Thanksgiving with cardboard cutout of grandparents, netizens love the idea

“This is both hilarious and so sweet!” wrote a Facebook user.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post shared on Facebook by Missy Buchanan shows a happy picture of the couple with their grandkids. (Facebook/@MissyBuchanan)

The ongoing pandemic may have stopped people from gathering together but it surely couldn’t dampen their spirits. Case in point, one couple from Texas who came up with a way to celebrate Thanksgiving with their grandkids staying in California without physically being there. The woman named Missy Buchanan sent a cardboard cutout of herself and her husband to the kids. Buchanan’s creative way of celebrating the holiday has grabbed the attention of netizens and may impress you too.

The post shared on Facebook by Buchanan shows a happy picture of the couple with their grandkids. At first glance it looks like the couple is physically present with the kids. But, if you look closely you will see that it is a life-sized cardboard cutout.

“Welcome to the ‘cardboard; family! Yep, Barry and I had a life-sized cutout made and shipped to our kids/ grandkids in the TX Hill Country and in California because we decided that Thanksgiving dinner with the family was too risky this year,” reads the caption.

Buchanan went on to say how she made sure to keep their presence with the kids for the special holiday. “As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, we wanted to show that you can have fun and help keep everyone safe, too. I have so many friends who have been impacted by Covid-19. For us, it’s an act of love. And our kids and grandkids are having such fun with ‘us.’” she adds.



Take a look at the happy photo:

The post shared on November 17, has garnered much praise from netizens. Here’s what they had to say:

“This is both hilarious and so sweet!” wrote a Facebook user. “That is a great idea. I would love to hear the conversations with the three year old!” commented another.

“Wow! Does that look real!! Happy Thanksgiving!” said a third.

Here’s another video of the kids with the cut outs:

What do you think of this post?

