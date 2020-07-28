Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kids enjoy on makeshift merry-go-round in this heartening video. Watch

Kids enjoy on makeshift merry-go-round in this heartening video. Watch

The video has struck a chord with people.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:48 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kids playing on their swing. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

A video of three children enjoying on a makeshift merry-go-round has made its way onto Twitter and is winning several hearts. The video shows the children spinning around on this swing they seem to have created with just a tree trunk and some rope. Their creativity and delight over this swing have struck a chord with tweeple.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. “The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, the kids can be seen running around the tree stump. As they gather speed, they are seen lifting their feet off the ground and swinging on the merry-go-round.



Shared on July 23, the video has collected over 2,700 likes and more than 300 retweets. People have shared several comments about the share.



Recently, a similar video of kids using a stick to strike a few balls across a makeshift board also captured the attention of tweeple. Earlier, a video captured in Madhya Pradesh showed children enjoying on a makeshift seesaw that they put together using just two logs.

What do you think about the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wrestler Bajrang Punia shares clip of kids practising wrestling
Jul 28, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt taking steps to attract FDI in Infra to address liquidity crunch: Nitin Gadkari
Jul 28, 2020 17:17 IST
2 killed as heavy rains lash north Bengal, thunderstorm forecast for Kolkata
Jul 28, 2020 17:11 IST
Kabaddi hit by protracted court battles
Jul 28, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.