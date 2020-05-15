Sections
Kids giggle uncontrollably while sharing a bottle of soda. We dare you to see the video without laughing

The less-than-a-minute-long video shows two identically dressed brothers sharing a bottle of orange soda.

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two kids. (Twitter/Nicola Maria Roberts)

Who doesn’t love a good laugh? If you’re looking for some, then you’re in luck as there’s a new video on Twitter and it’s hilarious. It’s one of those videos which will make you giggle uncontrollably for no other reason than the fact that they showcase a perfect blend of sweetness and innocence. It’s the video of two kiddos laughing hysterically while sharing a bottle of orange soda.

The less-than-a-minute-long video shows two identically dressed brothers sharing a bottle of orange soda. Throughout the video, they take turns to sip out of the bottle while laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video but let us warn you the happiness shown in the clip is infectious.



Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views and more than 5,100 likes. It was also retweeted by Rex Chapman and his post gathered over 62,000 likes. People shared similar reactions to both the posts and they wrote how the video made them happy. There were also some who couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the duo.



“There really is not a better sound in the world than the deep belly laugh of a child,” wrote a Twitter user. Expressing the same notion, another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted, “There is nothing better than kids laughing- these two are just belly laughing like crazy – love.”

Some joked and wondered how they will act when they’re all grown up and visit a pub. “These two will be fun in the pub in about 15 years,” expressed a Twitter used. “I want to sit in the pub with these two in a few years,” expressed another. “Fast forward 20 years, and pretend this is the 17th beer of the night,” joked a third.

One Twitter user wrote how hard the week has been for them and this video brightened up their day. “A rough week. Well I’m an “essential” commissioned employee. So I’ve been working this whole time yet making little money. Then last Sunday I cut off my pinkie with a wood router. So yea, it’s been rough. But those kids laughing, absolutely brightened my day. Thanks,” they tweeted.

A few also used GIFs and memes to express themselves and tweeted:

What do you think of the laughing duo?

tags

