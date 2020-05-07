Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kids imitate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s playing styles, ‘wow’ says Twitter

Kids imitate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s playing styles, ‘wow’ says Twitter

The video shows 6-year-old Yunosuke and 4-year-old Koujirou, two brothers hailing from Japan.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two brothers. (Twitter/@JudyMurray)

If you are a fan of tennis, a video of two kiddos imitating the celebrated players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will make you go wow. In case you are not a fan of the game, still this video will make you say aww, because of its sheer adorableness.

Shared by renowned tennis coach Judy Murray on Twitter, the video shows the kids practicing tennis with gusto while exhibiting amazing skills. One of them is 6-year-old Yunosuke and the other is 4-year-old Koujirou, two brothers hailing from Japan.

“Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on their screens,” Murray tweeted and shared the video.



Since being shared the clip quickly piqued people’s attention and till now has gathered over 5.3 lakh views. From “wow” to “this is awesome”, people couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of appreciative comments.



“Oh, wow. Great speed,” wrote an Twitter user. “Excellent performance,” expressed another. “Mini-idols. Sooo cute,” commented a third. “Good Lord they’re good! Can tell they’ve watched Federer. The pink trainer’s kid has superb backhand and follow through,” praised a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

The brother duo, however, is no stranger to the online fame. Last year, a video of Yunosuke watching Roger Federer on a screen and imitating his moves went viral. The duo also has an Instagram page, managed by their parents, filled with the videos of them playing and training for tennis.

What do you think of this sibling duo?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Former Punjab DGP denied entry into Himachal without valid pass
May 07, 2020 17:09 IST
Neha Kakkar reacts to becoming the 2nd most watched female star on YouTube
May 07, 2020 17:09 IST
UK economy faces deepest recession as PM Boris Johnson mulls ease in curbs
May 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.