Kiko the doggo can rotate her head 180 degrees. See video to believe

Kiko is cute, Kiko is goofy, and Kiko is a dog who can do something extremely unusual. She can rotate her head 180 degrees. If you’re thinking “There is a smidge of exaggeration in that statement”, then wait till you see this video of Kiko shared on Instagram.

Posted on Kiko’s human’s Insta profile, the video is a collection of different shots. It shows the fluffy animals rotating her head.

“She has always done it since she was a small puppy. At first, she started doing it as she slept. I always just thought ‘she just likes to sleep broken’. I didn’t think too much of it, as dogs like to sleep in weird positions, but she began to do it to look at other dogs. Instead of turning her head around like a ‘normal’ dog she would bend her neck backwards,” Kiko’s human Ashleigh MacPherson told Unilad.

“Maybe she loves looking at the world upside down. As we built our bond, she began to do it to keep her focus on me. So anytime she was facing away from me, she would bend her neck backwards, just to keep her focus on me,” she added.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 7,000. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over this cute creature.

“Henlo, please teach me how to do that Kiko,” asked an Instagram user. “Love it!” expressed another. “Oh yeah, that’s going right into saved,” shared a third.

As a bonus, here’s a collage of Kiko’s adorable ‘head rotation’ antics:

We are in love with Kiko. Are you too?