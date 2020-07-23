Sections
King cobra rescued from well in Odisha, later released in the forest

The locals first saw the snake inside an abandoned well and immediately informed the forest department officials.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Ganjam Odisha

The image shows a rescuer holding the king cobra. (Twitter/ANI)

A King cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village of Ganjam district, Odisha on Wednesday by the help of members of the snake helpline.

The locals first saw the snake inside an abandoned well and immediately informed the forest department officials who sent a team of the snake helpline, working in the Khollikote forest range to the village.

ANI also took to Twitter to share four images of the rescued reptile. They also detailed the incident in the post’s caption.



The snake was rescued after an hour of hard work by the rescuers, speaking about which, Swapnalok Mishra and Mihir Pandey -- the two team members said that the reptile was approximately 12-15 feet long.



It was later released in the forest on the orders of Khallikote forest official after a health check-up.

A few days back, a rescue story of another reptile surfaced online. A crocodile which ventured out into the fields in Kelanpur village of Vadodara district was rescued and handed over to the State Forest Department.

