Kiren Rijiju shares ‘adventurous’ video of a pilot landing plane in dense forest. Watch

In the video, a pilot tries to find a spot in the dense forest to land the plane.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video is taken from inside the plane and shows a dense forest ahead. (Screengrab)

A challenging and hair-raising video of a plane landing is now going all sorts of viral on social media. Several people are sharing the clip with varied comments, including Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju retweeted the video which was originally shared by a Twitter profile named Vuelos y Viajes. While sharing the clip, Rijiju detailed how he has been a part of different kinds of landing, some of them even dangerous. Then mentioned that by far this is the most “adventurous” landing he has ever seen.

“I’ve been with many top Pilots and landed in most difficult locations and terrains. I even had miraculous escapes on many occasions but this landing is by far the most adventurous one!” Rijiju tweeted.

In the video, a pilot tries to find a spot in the dense forest to land the plane. Eventually, he locates an empty stretch of road amid the treeline and lands the aircraft smoothly.



Take a look at the intriguing video:

The video sparked a chatter among people and they shared numerous comments on the post. While many called it “dangerous,” some were simply amazed.

“Just like the movies,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow.... amazing & dangerous,” expressed another. “Narcos ki yaad aa gayi,” wrote a person who was reminded of a popular web series by the same name.

What do you think of the video?

