Kitten takes matters in its own paws, climbs hooman mountain for food. See

It is a long and tiresome journey of almost 20 seconds but the kitten perseveres, one tiny clawed-paw at a time. (Reddit/mr_gugly)

People are often told that to achieve something they desire greatly, they must work rigorously. This tiny kitty who climbs onto its hooman in a Spider-Man-esq fashion for food is an example of that work-hard philosophy.

This clip was shared on Reddit on May 24. Posted to the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip has been captioned, “Kitty can’t wait for food...”

The recording starts with a tangerine furred feline slowly walking towards its hooman. Soon the kitty grabs onto the cloth of the grey bottoms the pet parent is wearing and starts its climb onto Mount Hooman. It is a long and tiresome journey of almost 20 seconds but the kitten perseveres, one tiny clawed-paw at a time. Finally, the cat reaches the summit, also known as the kitchen counter.

We sure hope this furry cutie gets all the treats it desires for all the hard work it has put into this hike.

This post currently has over 11,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Boy that’s gonna get a lot less cute when it tries this as an adult and pulls down your pants”.

Another individual wrote, “That’s how ripped jeans are made”. “Small kitty big hunger,” read one comment. While a Reddit user stated, “You are my Everest,” when trying to guess the little kitty’s perspective.

What are your thoughts on this adorable little kitten who is literally climbing its Mount Everest in search for some snacks?

