Kitten takes on ‘light monster’ in this hilarious video. Watch

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kitty, it seems, is trying to catch light. (Reddit)

Reddit’s ‘Startled Cats’ subreddit is treasure trove for anyone looking to instantly uplift their mood. One of the videos featured in this subreddit today is of a derpy little kitten who has decided to take on its opponent and defeat it. So what if that rival just happens to light.

This hilarious and adorable video is just a little over a minute long and shows a little black kitten fighting against light. You can see the kitty jump, slide, and even try to catch the light in the video.

The clip is simply titled “LIGHT MONSTER!” and is sure to make you laugh out loud. Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 1,100 upvotes - and counting. It has also received several reactions from people.



“I want to be that cat’s friend!” shared an individual. We feel the same. “Just hoarding some sunbeams to bring out on a dark and chilly day,” wrote another about what they kitten may be doing. “Na it’s shadow boxing,” posted a third.

“I could literally watch this all day - giggling like a 6-year-old… This is golden,” reacted a fourth. We agree, the video is delightful.

What do you think about it?

