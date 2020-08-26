Sections
Kitty ‘discovers’ it has feet, its reaction is too cute to handle. Watch

“Kitty discovering she has feet,” the clip is shared on Reddit with this caption.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a tiny cat. (Reddit/My_Memes_Will_Cure_U)

Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the cutest kitty video of them all? If we could ask the Magic Mirror this question, the answer would probably be this video of a cute and startled kitten which is making people gush.

Shared on Reddit, the video is simple. It opens with a tiny cat lying on its back in what appears to be a bed and licking it paws. Within moments, the feline reacts as its attention gets diverted towards its back legs. It’s the way the cat looks at its legs which has now made people say “aww”, while evoking giggles too.

Shared with the caption “Kitty discovering she has feet,” the clip is too cute to handle. The video was also posted on Reddit’s official Facebook page with the caption, “‘Woaaah, I got 2 of them?!?!’”

Take a look at the wholesome video:



On Reddit, the post has accumulated over 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 57,000 views on Facebook. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,300 reactions.

People had a lot to say about the cute kitty. While some couldn’t stop admiring its adorableness, others shared funny reactions on its antics.

“I love that she pauses like: HOLD UP. WHAT EVEN ARE THESE?” wrote a Reddit user. “Too cute, way too cute,” expressed another. “So cute how her eye widen as soon as she see her feet, like a little baby aww LOL,” wrote a third.

People on Facebook shared similar reactions too. There were many who simply wrote “cute” to express themselves. A few also shared heart emojis.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Rover, the cat, dresses up like the royalty he is. Netizens can’t keep calm

