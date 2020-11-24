Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Kitty encounters a mirror, is not happy with the ‘copycat’ it sees in it. Watch

Kitty encounters a mirror, is not happy with the ‘copycat’ it sees in it. Watch

“Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me,” reads the caption shared alongside the post, written in the cat’s perspective.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:42 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a kitten. (Reddit/@nonoglorificus)

You may have heard the term copycat being used casually to describe someone who imitates others. Now, get ready to see a real-life ‘copy cat’. But beware, this imitator may steal your heart.

Posted on Reddit on November 23, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me,” reads the caption shared alongside the post, written in the cat’s perspective.

The clip opens to a shot of a grey-and-black furred feline playing in front of a mirror. In the first few seconds, the kitty notices its reflection in the glass. Then, the fun begins.

Check out the video to see the cat’s derpy reaction to its reflection:



Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 14,100 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here are some appreciative words that Redditors left under the share. One person said, “Kittens are so adorable when they get all arched up like this”. Do you agree?

Another individual wrote, “Beyond cute”. “This guy knows all my moves!” stated one Redditor probably trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | This Twitter account is dedicated to cats hanging out where they shouldn’t. It is as fun as it sounds

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Nov 24, 2020 01:03 IST
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Nov 24, 2020 01:20 IST
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Nov 24, 2020 00:29 IST
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Three caught with 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
Freight trains services resume in Punjab, Railways plan to run 31 trains
Nov 24, 2020 01:56 IST
Former councillor’s suicide: Panipat SP among three cops booked
Nov 24, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.