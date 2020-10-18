Sections
Kitty gets startled ‘into cat dimension’ by printer. Watch

This fluffy feline is named Junebug.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Junebug. (Reddit/@hansolo_fosho)

Cats may be known for their cool, calm, and collected attitude. But those who understand feline nature know that most kitties are easily startled. This reason is potentially why the subreddit ‘startled cats’ is home to some of the most entertaining and hilarious cat content on the Internet. Now, the video of a fluffy feline named Junebug has captured the hearts of many in that Reddit community. Watching this clip may leave you smiling too.

Posted on Reddit on October 16, this recording is less than five seconds long. “Printer sends Junebug into another dimension,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a black-furred feline standing next to a printer. Suddenly, the printer processes a command and just as abruptly, the kitty goes flying backwards.

Check out the video:



Printer sends Junebug into another dimension from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has amassed over 12,300 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “That was a quality startle”.

Another individual wrote, “Fastest startle in the west”. “How do you just... jump left?” inquired a Reddit user. To this, someone simply responded, “Cat”. That seems like a fair enough explanation.

Somebody proclaimed, “Cat really jumped into the fourth dimension”. “Cat dimension,” read a reply to that comment.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you enjoy this quality cat startle as well?

