Kitty pushes sleeping feline sibling off the table. Watch peak cattitude

This cat is not ‘kitten’ around.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 20:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two cats. (Reddit/@TreeOfSocks)

If you’ve grown up with a brother or sister, then you may be aware of the bittersweet rivalry that encompasses many sibling relationships. Now, here is a cat video that highlights that derpy banter most fittingly.

Posted on Reddit on July 14, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Oh, were you sleeping here?”.

The recording opens to a shot of a room. One kitty is sleeping in its pet bed, which is kept atop a wooden table. Another feline is standing on the same table, a little away from the sleeping cat.

The kitty who is awake walks towards its sleeping sibling and starts nudging its bed towards the edge of the table. The feline who was previously asleep wakes up to realise what is going on but is too slow to act. The cat bed hits the floor before the kitty in it can jump out.



The video ends with one feline standing on top of the table, inspecting its sibling’s reaction. Talk about having a cattitude.

Since being shared, the post accumulated nearly 42,000 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this catty sibling rivalry, pun intended. One person said, “Long live the King”.

Another individual wrote, “I love how the other one has no idea what’s happening”. “This is so deliberate it’s cracking me up,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “That other cat did not realize the gravity of the situation until it was too late”.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

