Kitty’s theft gets captured in four images, people love them. Do you too?

One fo the images of Bowie the cat shared in the post. (Instagram/@bowie__the__cat)

Cats and their antics often make for some of the most loved videos of the Internet. The shenanigans of the furry creatures evoke various kinds of responses in people, from aww to wow. Entering the list of cat content is this Instagram post which captures a theft by a kitty in four adorable images. If you are someone who likes cat content, chances are you’ll love this post.

Shared on the cat’s own personal Instagram account, named Bowie the cat, the caption of the post reads, “A robbery in four acts” and the images show exactly that. The kitty’s Insta account also details that the cat is “Mum’s aggressive little beast with Heterochromia.” It means that the cat has two different eye colours.

Without unveiling more, we’ll just let you take a look at the cute kitty theft images:

Aren’t the images adorable? If you find yourself saying “yes,” then you’re not alone. Many people commented on the post to share the same notion. There were also many who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves.

“This guy is a magical wizard,” wrote an Instagram user. “It was someone else, I swear,” said another while trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “This kitty is one of its kind,” expressed a third.

As a bonus to brighten up your day here’s a beautiful image of Bowie:

What do you think of Bowie the cat?