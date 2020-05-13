Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kitty with a sad face is all of us during a haircut in childhood. Watch

Kitty with a sad face is all of us during a haircut in childhood. Watch

A man carefully snips some parts of the kitty’s fur around the ears and the whiskers while the feline sits there with a dejected face.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows a white feline sitting on a chair with a black cape. (TikTok)

When we reminiscence of our childhood days a rush of golden memories flood our minds. But among all those happy memories lies one not-so-happy memory that most of us had to go through. If you haven’t guessed it yet, it’s the trip to the barber for a haircut. Sitting on that wooden plank set on a chair, for most tiny tots the barber seemed like the worst villain at that time. Well, we have found a poor little kitty, who will give you a glimpse of that nightmare yet again. Posted on TikTok, a clip of a sad looking kitty sitting on a barber’s chair is something that will remind you of those times.

The clip shows a white feline sitting on a chair with a black cape fastened around the nape of its neck. A man carefully snips some parts of the kitty’s fur around the ears and the whiskers while the feline sits there with an expressionless face.

We are no expert in reading cat expressions but we can surely relate to the fluffy one since we also used to try to hold back our tears and sit on the chair with a poker face as the barber snipped off our hair according to the instructions by our mothers.

Take a look at the uncanny representation of your childhood:



@freememesstudios

♬ original sound - freememesstudios

The clip has garnered over 55,000 likes and tons of comments from netizens. “Omg! The cat looks like it’s about to cry!” writes a TikTok user. “Aww that’s one cute haircut,” comments another just like our grandparents used to assure us after a disastrous trim.

“Don’t be sad kitty, it’ll grow back,” says a third.

What do you think of the feline’s haircut?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 11:03 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
May 13, 2020 11:50 IST

latest news

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
Those were dark times: Archer on his back injury lay-off as teenager
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
Over 14k cases in Mumbai, nearly 5k in Chennai: Top Covid-19-hit cities
May 13, 2020 12:27 IST
MNNIT inks MoU with firm for production, sale of Viralyser
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.