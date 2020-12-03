Sections
Koala clings to Christmas tree at woman's home. 'Fantastic decoration,' joke netizens

Koala clings to Christmas tree at woman’s home. ‘Fantastic decoration,’ joke netizens

“Tis the season to be jolly… Koalalalala Lalalala,” reads the post on Facebook.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:16 IST

Dec 03, 2020



It’s the first few days of December and that means it’s time to prepare a list of all the things you want from Santa. People all over the world are looking forward Christmas and getting in the festive spirit by decorating their trees with pretty and colourful ornaments. This woman in Australia also set up hers but found a rather strange decoration on her tree - a koala.

A post shared on Facebook shows two pictures of the koala on the tree. The post is shared by 1300Koalaz a nonprofit organisation that works towards the rescue and rehabilitation of koalas.

They detail in the share that the koala was found in Amanda McCormick’s house and she called them when she saw the being on her Christmas tree.

“Tis the season to be jolly… Koalalalala Lalalala,” reads the post. “This evening our hotline operator took a call. At first she thought she was the victim of a prank call. But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree,” it says further.



Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared some 21 hours ago, the post has collected over 860 shares and several comments.

“What a fantastic decoration! Suprised the lil fella made it that high up without it falling over. Thanks Amanda for sharing,” wrote an individual. “Incredible, funny, unique photo! Amanda has the most adorable ‘ornament’ of the year!” added another. “This is just the best thing that has happened in 2020! You could not script this. Just beautiful,” posted a third.

What do you think about this share?

