Koala to owl: Baby animals celebrate Christmas at Australian Reptile Park. Watch

A baby koala is seen among decorations while celebrating its first Christmas. (REUTERS)

Christmas has come early for some animals celebrating their first Yuletide holiday at the Australian Reptile Park.

In footage released on Wednesday, some of the park’s youngest residents, including a koala joey named Pipsqueak, were seen being given treats, surrounded by Christmas decorations.

“We wanted to bring smiles to people’s faces all over by showing off our beautiful little joeys that are born this year,” said Brandon Gifford, a keeper at the park.

“We needed to make sure these little guys had the perfect first Christmas and I think we pulled it off,” they added.

A baby wombat is seen among decorations. ( via REUTERS )

Two Tasmanian Devil joeys, Wolf and Alula, were seen in the footage biting at the bobble of a Santa hat, while Boobook owl chick Mango perched in a Christmas wreath.

A baby Tasmanian Devil at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia. ( via REUTERS )

The park, which is about an hour’s drive out of Sydney, will be closed to the public on Christmas Day, though Gifford said some keepers will come in to feed the animals.

Take a look at the clip shared by the park on the official Instagram profile:

Since being shared, it gathered nearly 8,000 likes and tons of comments. “Aww, so sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “They all are precious Angels. Sending lots of Christmas cuddles from us,” said another. “I love all animals but the babies really steal my heart,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?