Kokilaben ‘raps’ to scold Gopi Bahu in this hilarious video. Even Smriti Irani shared it

“Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte,” Smriti Irani wrote while reposting this video originally shared by Yashraj Mukhate.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:32 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A still from the video. (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a fan of the television soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya or not or even seen an episode of the show. If you spend time on the Internet, chances that you’re still well-versed with the characters from the show - Kokila and her daughter-in-law Gopi - thanks to all the memes floating around on them. Now, someone has gone a step ahead and converted a scene from the show into a song. And, besides just suggesting that you watch it, there’s little else we can say about it. The video has also been shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her Instagram account.

Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte,” she wrote while reposting this video originally shared by Yashraj Mukhate. The bio on his profile says he’s an engineer by education and a music producer by profession.

“First World Problems. Made Kokila Ben sing this time. I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot,” he wrote while sharing this video he created.

As he says in the caption, he turned what should be an intense scene, into a song. We’ll just let you watch it to enjoy it best:



Shared last evening, the video has received over a million views and three lakh likes so far.

Here’s the post shared by Irani:

The comments sections of both the posts are flooded with the different versions of the laughing emojis.

“This is so crazy,” reads a comment. “You are next level man!” says another.

What do you think about it?

