Sections
Home / It's Viral / Kosi the doggo proves that unicorns are real. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself

Kosi the doggo proves that unicorns are real. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself

Breaking News: Doggocorns discovered on Twitter! Check out these never-seen-before images.

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:10 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Kosi. (Credit: Twitter/@dog_rates)

Unicorns are legendary creatures that have been part of many mythologies, time and again. They found their place in pop culture too, from the Harry Potter series to the My Little Pony animations. They are so common in fairy tales that chances are you believed in their existence when you were younger. However, much like Santa Clause or the Tooth Fairy, kids get disillusioned about the existence of unicorns as they age. Well, Kosi the doggo is here to help you believe in unicorns and all things magical once again.

These two photos were shared by a Twitter account that is a goldmine for doggo content, called ‘we rate dogs’. Posted on May 22, the tweet contains text that reads, “This is Kosi. If he really concentrates, he can shoot rainbows out of his head”. What is this? A real unicorn? A doggocorn? Check out the images below and decide for yourself.

The post currently has almost 22,000 retweets and over 1.5 lakh likes. Here is how tweeple are reacting to Kosi the magical pooch.

One person said, “I think I’m supposed to make a wish”. While another individual poetically wrote, “He rise and shine, he get this bread, he shoot rainbows out his head”.



“This is actually a legendary Rainbow Golden Unicorn,” read one comment. While a Twitter user proclaimed, “I knew it. At the end of the rainbow, will be a dog”. We sure hope so, these furry friends are even more precious than a pot of gold.

The best part about this thread was that many dog parents took this opportunity to share pictures of their own doggocorns.

Here some of the best shots:

We didn’t even know that so many doggocorns existed but we’re glad to live in a world where they do.

What are your thoughts on these never-seen-before magical doggos?

Also Read | Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sanitise hair-cutting equipment after each use; no central AC at wedding venues in Haryana
May 23, 2020 11:27 IST
Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme
May 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Betaal makers face legal trouble as Marathi writers allege plagiarism
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.