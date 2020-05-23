Kosi the doggo proves that unicorns are real. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself

Unicorns are legendary creatures that have been part of many mythologies, time and again. They found their place in pop culture too, from the Harry Potter series to the My Little Pony animations. They are so common in fairy tales that chances are you believed in their existence when you were younger. However, much like Santa Clause or the Tooth Fairy, kids get disillusioned about the existence of unicorns as they age. Well, Kosi the doggo is here to help you believe in unicorns and all things magical once again.

These two photos were shared by a Twitter account that is a goldmine for doggo content, called ‘we rate dogs’. Posted on May 22, the tweet contains text that reads, “This is Kosi. If he really concentrates, he can shoot rainbows out of his head”. What is this? A real unicorn? A doggocorn? Check out the images below and decide for yourself.

The post currently has almost 22,000 retweets and over 1.5 lakh likes. Here is how tweeple are reacting to Kosi the magical pooch.

One person said, “I think I’m supposed to make a wish”. While another individual poetically wrote, “He rise and shine, he get this bread, he shoot rainbows out his head”.

“This is actually a legendary Rainbow Golden Unicorn,” read one comment. While a Twitter user proclaimed, “I knew it. At the end of the rainbow, will be a dog”. We sure hope so, these furry friends are even more precious than a pot of gold.

The best part about this thread was that many dog parents took this opportunity to share pictures of their own doggocorns.

Here some of the best shots:

We didn’t even know that so many doggocorns existed but we’re glad to live in a world where they do.

What are your thoughts on these never-seen-before magical doggos?

