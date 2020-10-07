Sections
Krunal Pandya’s expression during Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match is a mood

People commented that they found Krunal Pandya’s expression absolutely relatable.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

‘The expression is a mood, wrote people on Twitter. (Twitter/@AmirFarooque3)

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in yesterday’s match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. There were several memorable moments in the match. However, tweeple haven’t been able to stop talking about one particular thing that caught their attention - Krunal Pandya’s expression while batting.

Tweeple have been sharing images of Krunal’s expressions along with different situations where they’d fit perfectly. The results are hilarious.

An individual used the expression to write that it aptly describes how they feel before their morning chai. Now, that is something most tea or coffee lovers will surely relate to:



Anyone ever faced this?



An individual simply wrote “New meme material” and shared this:

How does it feel to attend morning lecture? This Twitter user has an answer:

Here are some of the other hilarious memes people shared:

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. This is the first win of the former against the latter since 2015.

