Kylie Jenner rates all her Halloween costumes through the years. Watch

Are you someone who loves Halloween? Do you have a Pinterest board dedicated to costume ideas for the spooky holiday? If so, then this video by American media personality, Kylie Jenner may be right up your alley. In this recording, the makeup mogul takes a trip down memory lane whilst getting into the festive spirit of Halloween by rating all her costumes through the years. The clip is highly entertaining and may give you some inspiration for your own Halloween look.

Posted on Jenner’s official YouTube channel on October 22, the share is just a little over 10 minutes long. “Rating My Halloween Costumes,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Jenner sitting on a couch wearing an orange coloured dress. She starts by giving her many followers a rundown of what the video is about and then moves on to rate her looks. Jenner begins from 1998 when she was one and goes up to 2019 when she rates the superhero look she donned with daughter Stormi.

Check out what score she gave each of her outfits:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this share has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 3.2 million views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “Christina Aguilera was my fav,” referring to one of Kylie’s looks.

Another individual wrote, “Kylie should be Cruella DeVille and Stormi should be a Dalmation like she was when she was around Stormi’s age”.

