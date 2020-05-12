Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi ‘rises and shines’ in this patience challenge posed by her mother

Stormi trying to wait for mom Kylie before eating some candies. (Instagram/KylieJenner)

Patience is a virtue not many possess but Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has it in plenty. The adorable little girl demonstrated this quality in the sweetest way possible after mum Kylie put her to the test. The makeup mogul shared a video of the whole thing and Stormi’s wonderful reaction is going all kinds of viral.

The social experiment of sorts shows Kylie placing a bowl full of candies in front of Stormi while she watched TV. Kylie tells her little girl she will hand her three candies from the bowl but only after she returns from the bathroom. She repeats the instructions to an excited Stormi and walks off.

At first, Stormi continues to stare at the TV screen. However, her attention quickly gets diverted to the candies in front of her. It’s almost as if the candies are calling out to her and the kid just about pounces on them.

Surprisingly, though, she holds herself back and reminds herself to have some patience. She literally repeats “patience, patience” in her baby voice to herself over and over again.

Thankfully, Kylie returns. Interestingly, Stormi almost grabs a candy from the bowl after noticing her mum but doesn’t pick it up until Kylie picks a few up.

What an adorable little girl.

Posted some 8 hours ago, the video has gone viral, with over 17 million views and 4.9 million likes.

Several people have posted comments about the sweet outcome of this challenge. Many celebrities have also posted comments imagining how their kids would react in the same scenario and some are even inspired to try it in their homes.

“OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case with Chi! Or especially Saint,” wrote television personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen also shared a comment. “Ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over,” she wrote.

“I’m crying... she’s soooooooo precious,” model Hailey Baldwin Bieber added.

“Cuteness overload,” reads a comment on the post. “Patience is a virtue! Such a good girl,” reads another.

What do you think of this video of Kylie Jenner and little Stormi?