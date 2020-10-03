Sections
Kylie Jenner shares adorable mother-daughter moment with Stormi. Watch

“She said ‘don’t be afraid mommy’,” Kylie Jenner wrote while sharing the video

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Kylie Jenner resting her head on Stormi’s lap. (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Cue the ‘awws’ because that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share the video which shows a heartwarming moment shared by the mother-daughter duo.

“She said ‘don’t be afraid mommy’,” Jenner wrote while sharing the video. It shows her resting her head down on Stormi’s lap. To add some context, the video is a part of an ongoing online challenge called #CuddleChallenge where parents are doing what Jenner did to record the reactions of their toddlers.

In the heartwarming video, Stormi is seen sitting on the couch. Within moments, Jenner walks in and lies down on the couch with her head on Stormi’s lap. The toddler smiles and starts petting Janner’s head. Eventually, she also mouths the words that Jenner mentioned in the post’s caption.

Take a look at the oh-too-adorable video:



Since being shared a day back on October 2, the video has gathered more than 34.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed nearly 12.1 million likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over this cute video. Many wrote how they absolutely adore this mother-daughter moment.

Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner wrote “Tiny tear.” Kylie and Kendall’s another sibling Khloé Kardashian commented “I melted into my seat.”

The reactions given by others were almost similar. An individual wrote, “Adorable! I hope I have this kind of relationship with my kids one day.”

“This is so pure,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! The cutest,” expressed another.

There were also many who shared heart emojis to express their love for the video.

What do you think of the clip?

