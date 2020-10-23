Sections
Kylie Jenner shares cute clip of mom Kris Jenner doing her makeup. Watch

This video was shared on Kylie Jenner’s official YouTube channel.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Kylie Jenner: My Mom Does My Makeup,” reads the caption of this video. (YouTube/@Kylie Jenner)

Fans often tune into the American reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians to you know… keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’. But, trust Kris Jenner’s youngest and richest child, makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, to bless her followers with some additional family content. Kylie is known for sharing videos that feature herself and her famous relatives on her YouTube channel. This recording, which was posted on her official YouTube account on October 12, is no exception to the rule. The cute clip shows Kris Jenner doing Kylie’s makeup. Watching the mother-daughter duo is bound to make you giggle.

“Kylie Jenner: My Mom Does My Makeup,” reads the caption of the post. The recording starts with Kylie introducing her mom to her many YouTube followers. “So my mommy is here today to do my makeup,” she says.

The duo banter for a bit before Kris gets into the process of putting on the makeup. “I’ve moistened my beauty blender,” she states. Just then, Kylie expresses her aversion for the word ‘moistened’.

Check out this as well as many other such cute and hilarious exchanges between the duo:



Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 7.5 million views and tons of comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “Kris Jenner is mom of the century! She set her children up for LIFE. Makeup lines, apps, shapewear, jeans, maternity pants, and reality TV. Their empire is literally timeless”.

Another individual wrote, “Lol, that’s cute”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner bakes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi. Video is as sweet as their treats

