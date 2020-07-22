Sections
Home / It's Viral / Labourer unearths10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Panna, MP

Labourer unearths10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Panna, MP

Anandilal Kushwaha, found the diamond prior to which he had found another smaller diamond of good quality.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Panna Madhya Pradesh

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer found a 10.69-carat diamond from a mine. (ANI)

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer found a 10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Ranipura area of Panna district on June 21.

RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer told reporters here that Kushwaha had earlier this month found another diamond.

“Anandilal Kushwaha was issued a 17/20 patta in Ranipur. He has deposited a 10.69-carat diamond, prior to this, he had also found another smaller diamond, of 70 cent, on July 14. Both the diamonds are of good quality,” Pandey said.



The official added that while small pieces of diamond were being found even in the lockdown period, this was a special find, and said that they will hopefully continue finding more such pieces to meet the demand.



Kushwaha, meanwhile, said that he was very happy with his find and he will continue the job with more vigour to find more large pieces of the precious commodity.

“It is a great achievement for me, I will continue in this line and hope for getting more such big pieces of diamond. All my co-workers had a role in me finding this large diamond, I had found one earlier too and had deposited it at the office,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana Board Results: Farmer’s daughter Manisha is Class 12 arts topper, scores 99.8%
Jul 22, 2020 09:53 IST
Milan coach Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
Swedish epidemiology boss says questioned Covid-19 strategy seems to be working
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
‘No Exams in Covid’: NSUI protests outside HRD Ministry over UGC Guidelines
Jul 22, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.