Last post from Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account honouring the actor becomes most liked tweet ever

“Most Liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” Twitter shared on it’s official handle.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Washington D.C.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. (Twitter)

The last tweet posted from late actor Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account has now become the most-liked tweet ever.

As tributes and condolences continue to pour in from all quarters for the ‘Black Panther’ star, the social media platform at 2:09 AM on Sunday confirmed that the tweet shared by his team, announcing Boseman’s death, is the most-liked tweet of all time.

“Most Liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” Twitter official handle read. Here’s what they tweeted:



The ‘Get on Up’ actor died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.



The tweet announcing Boseman’s death currently has more than 6.3 million likes and 3 million retweets at the time of this article’s publication.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet announced.

The sudden demise of the actor, who was popularly known as ‘Black Panther’, has left his many followers from all over the world in a deep state of sorrow.

The news triggered an outpouring of condolences with his fans taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter to remember the wonderful artist.

Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including baseball star Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014’s ‘Get on Up’.

However, it was his role as ‘Balck Panther’ in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

Hence, some of his admirers, along with the condolence message, summed up their love for him by tweeting “Wakanda Forever”.

