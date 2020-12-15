Last solar eclipse of 2020: Netizens share pictures and videos of the occurrence. They are mesmerising

The image shows the last solar eclipse of 2020. (Twitter/@_yuuru)

The last solar eclipse (called Surya Grahan in Hindi) of the year 2020 happened this Monday, on December 14. The phenomenon was visible from Argentina, Chile and other regions of South America. Netizens who got the opportunity to witness this wonderful happening shared photos and videos of it on the Internet. This is particularly exciting as the solar eclipse was not visible in India. So, if you’re a space enthusiast who didn’t get a chance to watch this fascinating occurrence, then you must check out these posts. Even if you’re someone who is not particularly interested in celestial events, these shares are so stunning that they’ll captivate you nonetheless.

This image was shared with the hashtag #Argentina.

This video is almost 10-seconds-long.

“Interesting moment,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

“This is so cool,” wrote a Twitter user under this post.

Did this share leave you speechless too?

Netizens also shared interesting images of the shadows created by the eclipse:

This image shows shadows created by leaves:

This picture shows the shadow of the eclipse on a cat:

The Twitter user stated that this image was taken in Brazil.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read | Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post