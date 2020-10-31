Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Lawnmower robot messages owner for help in Germany as thief tries to steal it

Lawnmower robot messages owner for help in Germany as thief tries to steal it

German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:30 IST

By Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Berlin

Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police (representational image). (Unsplash)

A lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help foiled a thief’s plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton.

German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down.

When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.

Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.

Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.

There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
Oct 31, 2020 19:52 IST
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Even if God becomes CM he can’t give government jobs to all: Pramod Sawant
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Sean ‘James Bond’ Connery passes away at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:47 IST
Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in Covid-19 cases globally
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police
Oct 31, 2020 19:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.