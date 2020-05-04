Lawyer dresses up as Grim Reaper, visits beaches with message on social distancing

Given the current situation, people are coming up with creative ideas to spread awareness. Cops dressing up as ‘Yamraj’, the god of death, to spread awareness in different cities of India have been on the news for quite some time. And now a lawyer from Florida also used a similar approach to help people understand the gravity of the situation - by dressing up as the omen of death, Grim Reaper.

Daniel Uhlfelder’s unique efforts started after Florida opened its beaches to the public. Uhlfelder’s unusual way has grabbed many eyeballs and gone viral on social media.

Donning a black ragged cape complete with a long handled scythe and a facemask, Uhlfelder shared photos of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper walking on the beaches of Florida to encourage social distancing as well as sharing the message of staying home until the situation improves.

Here are some photos of his endeavor:

Uhlfelder has decided to conduct a tour covering all the beaches of Florida and raise awareness among people under this garb of the messenger of death.

A tweet about the unique initiative has gained over 10,800 likes and tons of supportive comments from netizens.

What do you think about this unusual way of spreading awareness?