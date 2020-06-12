Sections
Home / It's Viral / Leena the police dog helps Ghaziabad Police solve murder case, gets awarded

Leena the police dog helps Ghaziabad Police solve murder case, gets awarded

While the police team was awarded Rs 10,000, Leena was presented a new leather strap and a velvet bed, said Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Ghaziabad

Three suspects have been arrested in the case and the police team investigating it and Leena have been awarded by officials for excellent work. (Twitter/@GhaziabadPolice)

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder case with the help of its two-and-a-half-year-old tracker dog.

Leena, who was trained at Indo Tibet Border Police training institute in Panchkula, gave police the crucial clue which solved the case.

Three suspects have been arrested in the case and the police team investigating it and Leena have been awarded by officials for excellent work.

While the police team was awarded Rs 10,000, Leena was presented a new leather strap and a velvet bed, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.



On May 31, Vivek from Kushaliya village in the district went to work in the morning but did not return home and his body was found in a field the next day, police said.

Vivek’s father Rajendra Singh had lodged a complaint in this regard at Masuri police station, they said.

On Thursday morning, police took tracker female dog Leena to the place where Vivek’s body was found. Leena sniffed around for a while and then led the police team to a spot near the house of suspects, where they used to sit, police said.

After getting the crucial clue from Leena, the police team roped in an informant and further investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects, they said.

Police said the suspects -- Mohsin, Adil and Salman -- have confessed that they had killed Vivek. They told police that Vivek’s motorcycle collided with their car which led to a heated argument between them.

In rage, the three men killed Vivek and dumped his body.

They had also taken away Vivek’s motorcycle and mobile phone and both have been recovered from them, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election and all the latest news
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
Maison founder Gaurav Bhatia’s Mumbai home is an Indophile’s ode to a fantastical universe
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.