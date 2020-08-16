Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni

‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has quickly gathered over 54,000 likes - and only increasing.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood shared his image with MS Dhoni on Twitter. (Twitter/@SonuSood)

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement with an Instagram post yesterday evening on August 15. Since then, people have been sharing all sorts of posts on various social media sites. In fact, the dairy company Amul shared a heartening video to say goodbye to the cricket legend too. Now, Sonu Sood has joined in with a sweet post.

Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of himself with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s what he wrote in the caption that makes the post even more heartening. “Legends do not retire. It is the beginning of new innings,” he tweeted and tagged Dhoni.

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has quickly gathered over 54,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed over 5,300 retweets and tons of comments from people. From praising Sonu Sood for his philanthropic efforts to expressing their love for the picture, people have shared all sorts of comments.

“Sonu Soodji I am very proud and impressed with the work you are doing to help people during their crisis. Hats off, keep it up,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are right sir,” expressed another, agreeing with Sood’s caption. “Two legends in one frame,” commented a third.



What do you think of the image?

Also Read | MS Dhoni retires: ‘Thank you’ say fans, flood Twitter with messages, best memories

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HP police ask govt to sack teachers involved in POCSO cases
Aug 16, 2020 16:50 IST
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Aug 16, 2020 16:51 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times:Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19 and all the latest news
Aug 16, 2020 16:51 IST
‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni
Aug 16, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.