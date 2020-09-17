Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, up close video will leave you amazed

The video has prompted people to share all sorts of responses. (Twitter/@keith40978784)

Going on a safari or camping in the jungle, there are several things people do to get a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitats. However, what happens when they come to visit you while you’re staying inside a room? Probably exactly what this individual did, which is capture a video of the amazing incident. The video, being shared by many on Twitter, shows a leopard drinking water from a swimming pool right outside someone’s hotel room.

A little over a minute long, the video opens with the animal sitting on a platform just outside the glass walls of the room. It then leisurely roams around and eventually, drinks water from a small outdoor swimming pool.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

While some complimented the beauty of the animal, others wrote that the situation would scare them. People shared various comments on the post.

“A bit too close. Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “What an awesome visitor,” commented another. “Magnificent creature,” said a third. “Can’t stop watching this. Thanks for sharing,” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think of the video?

