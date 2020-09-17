Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, up close video will leave you amazed

Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, up close video will leave you amazed

The video, being shared by many on Twitter, shows a leopard drinking water from a swimming pool right outside someone’s hotel room.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has prompted people to share all sorts of responses. (Twitter/@keith40978784)

Going on a safari or camping in the jungle, there are several things people do to get a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitats. However, what happens when they come to visit you while you’re staying inside a room? Probably exactly what this individual did, which is capture a video of the amazing incident. The video, being shared by many on Twitter, shows a leopard drinking water from a swimming pool right outside someone’s hotel room.

A little over a minute long, the video opens with the animal sitting on a platform just outside the glass walls of the room. It then leisurely roams around and eventually, drinks water from a small outdoor swimming pool.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:



While some complimented the beauty of the animal, others wrote that the situation would scare them. People shared various comments on the post.



“A bit too close. Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “What an awesome visitor,” commented another. “Magnificent creature,” said a third. “Can’t stop watching this. Thanks for sharing,” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Leopard casually strolls through lodge as people look on. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:24 IST
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
LIVE: ‘Govt wasted golden months to stop Covid-19,’ says GN Azad in Rajya Sabha
Sep 17, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

Kangana’s ‘I felt raped’ comment called ‘disgusting’ by Twitter user
Sep 17, 2020 11:44 IST
NATA Result 2020 for Sept 12 exam to be declared today at nata.in
Sep 17, 2020 11:42 IST
Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, video will leave you amazed
Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST
Teenager gang-raped in Delhi, three arrested
Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.