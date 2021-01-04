Sections
Leopard entangled in tea garden wire mesh rescued in Darjeeling, taken away for further treatment

The leopard got entangled in a wire in Naya Gaon, Margaret’s Hope Tea Garden.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Darjeeling West Bengal

The image shows the rescued leopard in Darjeeling. (ANI)

A leopard that got entangled in a wire mesh in Margaret’s Hope Tea Garden was rescued and taken to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP), Darjeeling in West Bengal for further treatment, said a forest official on Sunday.

J Fareed Sekh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurseong forest division in a statement said that one leopard got entangled in a wire in Naya Gaon, Margaret’s Hope Tea Garden.

“On receipt of information from the public, the forest staff from Senchal West Range immediately responded and reached the spot and assessed the situation. The tranquillisation team from Sukna and the veterinary team from the PNHZP were mobilized for the rescue,” he said.

“A safety perimeter was established with nylon nets and tranquillisation was done. The operation was completed successfully by 3:30 PM and the leopard was taken to the PNHZP for further treatment,” he added.

