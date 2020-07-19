Leopard enters Uttarakhand home, takes away pet dog. Watch

The incident took place at a local’s house in Nainital on Tallital Zoo Road. (Twitter/ANI)

Creating a stir on Saturday, a leopard entered a local’s house in Nainital on Tallital Zoo Road and took the family’s dog away. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the house.

The whole incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the house, belonging to Chandan Singh Adhikari.

According to Adhikari’s daughter Tapisha, she saw the leopard near the door of her house, but before she could do anything, the leopard took the dog and killed it.

“Before leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, the leopards will soon be attacking humans too,” said Tapisha.

Tapisha told ANI that this is the second incident in 15 days when the leopard took their dog and killed it. “Last time we were not able to witness it. This time everything happened in front of our eye,” she said.

According to her, the shrinking forest cover is the reason behind wild animals entering the residential area. She said, “They come here in search of food because forests are shrinking.”

Here’s the video of the incident:

Her father, Chandan Singh, requested the government to take appropriate measures into the case as before things turn worrisome. “I would request the administration to put traps around the area to stop similar incidents happening in the future. Such incidents are getting frequent in the area,” he said.