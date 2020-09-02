Leopard mom that gave birth inside a hut in Nashik takes cubs to jungle. Watch

Sections
Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Nashik Maharashtra

The image shows the leopard carrying one of its cubs. (ANI)

After giving birth to four cubs in a hut in a village in Nashik, a leopardess carried each of her new offspring to the jungle one by one.

According to Forest Officer Tushar Chavan, the leopard had come to the village to give birth as it was the monsoon season and the forest area was wet and cold.

“The mother and four cubs are very healthy. They are under e-surveillance 24/7 so that we can keep watch over her cubs and make sure they are okay. Leopards normally have the tendency to sleep in the day and hunt at night. But this leopardess does the opposite. She feeds in the night when her cubs are awake and hunts during the day time. She has been very gentle and she did not harm the forest department team or the villagers,” Chavan said.

He also said, “She shifted her cubs one by one by carrying them in her mouth to the jungle. We are still surveilling her moves to make sure there is no trouble.”



ANI also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and it’s adorable to watch:

From expressing their wonder to commenting on the cuteness of the leopard cubs, people shared all sorts of replies on the post:

What do you think of the video?

