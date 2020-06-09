Leopard rescued from IIT-Indore, netizens are loving the pictures

Sections
“The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle,” TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer informed.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Indore

Forest officials have captured a leopard after it was seen near IIT multiple times in Indore. (ANI)

The forest officials have captured a leopard after it was seen near IIT multiple times in Indore district on Sunday.

TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer said that the animal which belongs to Felidae family was of 3-4 years old.

“The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle,” Sulia said.

Pictures and videos of the leopard has been circulating on social media. Here are some glimpses of the captured big cat that was released later.



Few days ago, a shocking video of a leopard trying to shake a monkey of a tree surfaced on the Internet. The clip had widely stunned netizens.

