Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Leopard spotted roaming in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

Leopard spotted roaming in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the National Highway.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Kalahandi Odisha

The image shows the leopard roaming around. (ANI)

A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.

A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.

The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam.

Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
by Shishir Gupta
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
BJP should immediately dissolve Delhi’s municipal corporation, hold fresh polls: AAP
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Uttarakhand farmers take out tractor rally against farm laws in Kumaon
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
by Shishir Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.