Leopard spotted roaming in Odisha’s Kalahandi district
A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the National Highway.
Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:29 IST
A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.
A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.
The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam.
Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media.